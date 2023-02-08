Xiaomi 13 Pro launch on February 26, powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

Xiaomi 13 Pro launch is expected to be on February 26 and the company has confirmed the same. The company has been already launched in China last year and it is the successor to the Xiaomi 12 Pro. The main attraction of the smartphone is the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 50MP Sony IMX989 primary camera sensor.

Key Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro gets a 6.73″ QHD+ LTPO OLED display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10+, and Dolby Vision. The display gets a Gorilla Glass Victus protection too. In terms of performance, the Xiaomi 13 Pro gets a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The smartphone is paired up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup and it includes a 50.3MP primary camera, 50MP ultrawide camera and 50MP telephoto camera. The primary camera offers OIS too. The front camera of the device is a 32MP selfie camera.

When it comes to battery, the device is powered by a 4820 mAh battery and gets support for 120W charging. The device also gets 10W reverse charging too.

When it comes to connectivity features, the smartphone gets dual stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, NFC, and much more. The OS offered on the smartphone is Android 13 and it is based on MIUI 14

Launch details

The Xiaomi 13 Pro launch will be live-streamed at 9:30PM IST (4PM UTC) on Xiaomi’s official website along with official account on social media platforms