Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept smartphone with interchangeable Leica M-Series lenses teased

Xiaomi, on Wednesday, teased a new Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept smartphone co-developed by Leica that will allow users to attach a camera like lens to the phone camera unit.

The Chinese tech giant released a video of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra concept smartphone with an interchangeable Leica professional M-series camera lenses on its official Weibo handle. The short video shows the complete design and camera specifications of the smartphone.

The company has claimed that users can attach Leica’s professional M-series camera lenses to the Xiaomi 12S Ultra concept smartphone’s camera. It is equipped with two 1-inch sensors.

After its launch, the device will be the first smartphone to have with support for interchangeable lenses.

The new device is co-developed by Xiaomi and Leica and allows users to attach a Leica M-series lens module to the phone. As mentioned earlier, it has two 1-inch sensors. The secondary lens is installed at the centre of the image field and can receive light directly from the external lens. It will help to capture sharp images. The surface of the camera has a sapphire glass coating that will protect it from scratches. It can also be customised with Leica M-series lenses.

The Concept smartphone can shoot 10bit RAW format files and has support for various tools including focus peaking, zebra lines, histograms, and others.

Xiaomi has not revealed other details of the smartphone apart from the design and the optics specification of the upcoming device. The company will likely release more details later.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Specification

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra with Leica cameras was launched earlier in July this year. It comes with a 6.73-inch AMOLED micro-curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. The smartphone uses second-generation LTPO technology to provide an energy-efficient display viewing experience to users.

The smartphone carries an octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It has a triple camera setup at the back that houses a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The other sensors in the camera setup include a 48-megapixel camera sensor and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The rear camera setup also includes laser autofocus and is paired with an LED flash module. It also has a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The device has up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone is backed by a , 4,860mAh battery that supports 67W wired and 50W wireless charging. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric verification.