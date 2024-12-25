X users have to pay more if they have Premium Plus subscription, Know the rates in India

Social media platform X (previously known as Twitter) which is owned by Elon Musk has increased the subscription rates for Premium Plus users on the platform. This change in the subscription rates has been implemented globally. Compared to the earlier rates, the users have to pay approximately 35-40% more. This increase in rates is aimed to enhance payouts for creators.

The X Premium+ subscription price was updated on December 21, 2024 mentioned a post on official website of X.

“We’re updating the X Premium+ subscription price on December 21, 2024. New subscribers will pay the updated price starting that day. If you’re an existing subscriber and your next billing cycle starts before January 20, 2025, you’ll be charged at your current rate; otherwise, the new rate will begin with your first billing cycle after that date,” added the post on X official website.

Pricing changes in India

The X Premium+ subscription users from India will have to pay Rs 1750 per month against earlier rate of Rs 1300 per month. Similarly, the annual subscription price for X Premium+ subscription users is Rs 18,300 against earlier rate of Rs 13,600.

The Basic and Premium monthly rates are Rs 243.75 and Rs 650. The yearly rates for the same subscription are Rs 2590.48 and Rs 6800 respectively.

Reasons for change

The X Premium+ subscription is now completely ads free, offer more features and supports creators.

Users get an experience that is devoid of ads and thus the experience is uninterrupted. The subscribers gets access to new features like Radar, higher limits on cutting-edge Grok AI models. The X Premium+ subscription is also more focused on creator program. The company has shifted revenue share model to reward content quality and engagement rather than as views alone.