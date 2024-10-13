X user claims Google Maps proves Lord Ram’s 21-Day journey from Sri Lanka, links it to Diwali and Dussehra

A X users has claimed that Lord Ram’s tale of 21 days walk from Srilanka to Ayodhya is true and Google Maps proves it. The post on the microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) has taken the internet by storm.

Moreover, it has sparked a discussion on the significance of Diwali and Dussehra, and their connection to Shree Ram’s journey from Sri Lanka to Ayodhya.

The tweet showed a screenshot of Google Maps, claiming that it takes 21 days and 10 hours to walk from Sri Lanka to Ayodhya, coinciding with the 21-day gap between Dussehra and Diwali.

The tweet’s caption read, “Why is Diwali celebrated 21 days after Dussehra? They told me that it took Shree Ram ji 21 days to walk from Sri Lanka to Ayodhya. I then checked it in Google Maps and I was just shocked to see it does take 21 days to get back. So Shree Ram ji did exist and he knew the fastest route too!!! I am speechless.”

This tweet has gone viral, with many online users sharing their thoughts and opinions on the matter. Some have praised the tweet for highlighting the significance of Diwali and Dussehra, while others have criticised it for oversimplifying the epic journey of Shree Ram.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is celebrated 21 days after Dussehra, which marks the triumph of good over evil. According to Hindu mythology, Shree Ram, the king of Ayodhya, returned to his kingdom after a 14-year exile and a fierce battle with Ravana, the king of Sri Lanka. The 21-day gap between Dussehra and Diwali are believed to symbolise Shree Ram’s journey back to Ayodhya, and the subsequent celebration of his homecoming.

While the tweet has sparked a discussion on the significance of Diwali and Dussehra, it has also raised questions about the accuracy of using Google Maps to calculate Shree Ram’s journey. Some have pointed out that Google Maps is a modern-day tool and cannot be used to measure ancient routes. Others have argued that the tweet oversimplifies the epic journey of Shree Ram, which is a deeply symbolic and philosophical narrative.

A user commented, “Whoa!! There is also a theory that Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman went to Ayodhya through Pushpak Viman. But this seems more logical, because the must have reached Ayodhya in no time via Pushpak and thus Diwali would have been celebrated much earlier.”

Another added, “This is incorrect. He stayed at Lanka to make Vibhishan the king, get Sita back and make her ready. They used Pushpak Viman. Also no one can walk for 21days non stop.”