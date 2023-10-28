X introduces 2 new subscription plans; Check price, benefits

New Delhi: On the anniversary of Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, X on Saturday launched two new subscription plans for its users -Premium Plus and Basic. The Premium Plus subscription plan of X costs $16 per month and the basic plan is priced at $3 per month. Both the new subscription plans are available only on the web now.

X Premium Plus and Basic subscription plan

The Premium Plus plan lets people pay more to get the biggest boost for their replies with no-adds experience. Meanwhile, the “Basic” plan will give a small boost to your replies but without the no-add service. However, the new subscription plans are currently only available on the web and will come to mobile users later.

X’s standard Premium plan costs $8 a month. Announcing the subscription plans, X wrote, “vIntroducing Premium+. No ads in For You or Following, largest boost for your replies (vs other Premium tiers or unverified users), and access to our full suite of creator tools.”

The new Basic tier for $3 per month gives you access to the most essential Premium features. In the basic plan which does not give you Blue checkmark, subscribers will only receive a “small boost” to their replies.

Meanwhile, X Ceo CEO Linda Yaccarino has revealed that an average user on X is spending more than 32 minutes a day on the platform.

Yaccarino said on Thursday that overall, users spend 7.8 billion active minutes every day on X, driven by growth in “our video and community products”.

“Today, the average user spends more than 32 minutes of their day on X. We continue to see sign-ups average around 1.5 million per day,” she wrote in a blog post.

She further stated that Community Notes now has over 100,000 contributors in 44 countries and is growing.

According to her, over 1,700 advertisers returned to X last quarter, from small businesses to major brands — including 90 of the top 100 ad spenders from a year ago.

In a bid to retain users on its platform, X Corp has paid over $20 million (more than Rs 166 crore) to creators so far.

(with inputs from IANS)

