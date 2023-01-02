Worried about space crunch on your smartphone? Follow these steps to free up space

After using an Android smartphone for a certain period of time, users generally face a space crunch. Various apps on the smartphone tend to accumulate add-on data that are in any way not useful for the users. The Files by Google app on your Android device can come in really handy during such situations. It can free up additional space on your device and will result in faster processing of the device.

We have shared some ways to delete unwanted data on your smartphone below.

How to clear junk files

On your Android device, open Files by Google. On the bottom left, tap Clean Clean. On the “Junk Files” card, tap Confirm and free up Confirm and free up. Tap See junk files. Select the log files or temporary app files you want to clear. Tap Clear Delete. On the confirmation pop up, tap Clear.

How to clear unused apps and free up space

On your Android device, open Files by Google. At the bottom left, tap Clean Clean. If you don’t find “Delete unused apps” card, scroll to “Free up more space” card and tap Search for apps. On the confirmation dialog, tap Continue. On the “Usage access” screen, tap Files by Google. Turn Permit usage access on. You’ll be automatically redirected to Files by Google. Scroll to “Delete unused apps” card and tap Select apps. Select the apps you want to uninstall. Tap Uninstall Delete. On the confirmation dialog, tap Ok.

How to clear WhatsApp media files

On your Android device, open Files by Google. At the bottom, tap Clean Clean. On the “Delete WhatsApp media” card, tap Select files. Select the files you want to delete. At the bottom, tap Delete Delete. On the confirmation dialog, tap Delete Delete.

How to clear downloaded files