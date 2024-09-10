World’s first tri-fold smartphone Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design launched, Offers 3K OLED screen

Huawei has launched the world’s first tri-fold smartphone i.e. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design in China. The launch of the device comes just after the unveiling of the iPhone 16 series. The device offers a large display when it is unfolded and the company has claimed that the display can be bended in multiple directions.

The smartphone gets a 6.4-inch FHD+ screen when folded while the screen is 7.9-inches when half open. On the other hand, if the smartphone is completely opened it gets a 10.2-inch display with a 3K screen. The thickness of the device is just 3.6mm. The device gets a LTPO OLED screen with 1440 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. The maximum touch sampling rate is 240 Hz. The screen is made of multi-directional bending flexible material. The glass offered on the display is double impact resistant and offers great protection.

When it comes to camera features, the device offers a triple rear camera setup and the primary camera is a 50MP camera with OIS (f/1.4-f/4.0). There is a 12MP Ultra Wide Angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, 12MP 5.5x periscope telephoto lens with f/3.4 and 8MP front camera with f/2.2. We get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the device. The device offers 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of on-board storage.

Connectivity features on the device include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2 LE, NavIC, NFC, USB 3.1 type C and many more. In terms of battery capacity, users get 5600mAh battery with 66W wired fast charging. There is also 50W wireless fast charging support on the device.

Price and variants

The device is offered in Black and Red colours. The 16GB+256GB model costs 19,999 Yuan (Approx. Rs 2.36 lakh) while the 16GB+512GB version costs 21,999 yuan (Rs. 2.56 lakh). The top variant is the 16GB+1TB version and it costs 23,999 yuan (Approx. Rs. 2.83 lakh). Huawei Mate XT is available for order and will go on sale in China from September 20.