World’s first transparent OLED TV launched at a cost similar to the price of 2BHK flat

World’s first transparent TV has been launched by LG electronics in the US. Called as LG Signature OLED T, is currently available for sale in the United States at a price of $60,000 (around Rs 51,10,800). At this cost, you can buy a 2BHK flat in Delhi. The company has not revealed any plans regarding its launch in other markets including India.

LG first showcased the television at CES 2024. The company also claims that it has added wireless video and audio transmission technology to make it more organised.

LG has fitted the TV with a brand new Alpha 11 AI processor that is claimed to work better, faster processing. It will provide 4x better AI performance, 70% better graphic performance, and 30% faster processing speed than the predecessor.

Check more details about the LG Signature OLED T’s price and specifications.

LG Signature transparent OLED T price

The LG Signature OLED T price in the US at $60,000 (around Rs 51,10,800).

LG Signature transparent OLED T specifications, features

The LG Signature OLED T comes with a 77-inch 4K OLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160). The panel has the function of alternating between transparent and opaque modes. The TV also has Dolby Vision and the 4K AI super upscaling feature. The display offers variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode. It also offers adaptive sync.

It has T-Objet (always-on display mode with images or a gallery), T-bar (notifications, sports news, weather, etc.), and T-Home (quick toggles for settings and apps and available services). Gamers also play games at 4K 120Hz. It is powered by LG’s Alpha 11 processor.

Additionally, the TV has Zero Connect, includes Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, USB 2.0, Bluetooth 5.1, and HDMI. It also comes with a 4.2-channel speaker that supports AI, DTS:X, and Dolby Atmos. It is a cutting-edge wireless technology that transmits 4K sound and images to the OLED TV regardless of its placement.