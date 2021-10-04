Windows 11 to release on oct 5, Check compatible device and download details

Microsoft is set to release the most-awaited desktop operating system Windows 11 tomorrow that is October 5, 2021. The operating system is set to come with important upgrades to performance and security improvements.

Microsoft Windows 11 update is said to be the company’s biggest upgrade to the Windows operating system in six years.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Windows 11’s launch date and compatible computers.

The Windows 11 will have redesigned system themes, apps and other elements inspired by Fluent Design and features like Android app support, which may come at a later date and more.

Windows 11 release date

Microsoft has announced that it will release the Windows 11 update tomorrow. So, users with compatible devices can download the Windows 11 update after it is available.

Some users might get the get the Window 11 later than the October 5 launch date as Microsoft will roll the update in a phased manner. So, some users will have to wait a while to get the Windows 11, they might even wait till 2022.

compatible computers for Windows 11

The company has not announced a list of compatible devices instead it has shared a list of specifications for users to verify whether their system is compatible with to run Windows 11 or not.

If your system does not have the required specifications then you cannot run the Windows 11. Reports have suggested that devices older than five years will not be able to run Windows 11.

As per previous reports, Microsoft Windows 11 will support computers running Intel’s Core 8th Generation processors, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 850, and AMD’s Zen 2 series and newer chipsets. Other requirements include TPM 2.0 and Secure Boot as well as 4GB and 64GB of RAM and disk storage space, respectively.

A limited number of computers running older Intel’s 7th Generation Core processors will be supported.

Install Windows 11 update manually

Interested users that have the compatible device will be able to download the Windows 11 ISO. They can manually update to Windows 11 by creating a live USB. They can do a fresh installation once the Windows 11 update is released.

However, Microsoft has warned users that installing Windows on unsupported hardware means that device might not be eligible for important system and security updates in the future.