Windows 11 to let users connect to Android Phones via hotspot

By IANS 0
Windows 11 update
Pic Credits: IANS

San Francisco: With an aim to enhance user experience, tech giant Microsoft has released a Windows 11 preview build that will contain an update for “Phone Link”, which will allow users to connect directly to their Android phone from their computer through a mobile hotspot.

According to Android Authority, Windows Central reported that Microsoft is currently pushing out a Windows 11 preview build that’s only available to Insiders on its Dev Channel.

Some issues and improvements have been addressed in this preview build. Additionally, it appears that Microsoft’s Phone Link app will also be updated in the new build.

With this update, users will be able to directly connect Windows 11 to their phone’s mobile hotspot by using the Windows Wi-Fi panel.

The new feature works similarly to how macOS can easily connect with an iPhone hotspot, it added.

However, the new Phone Link feature is currently only available for Samsung handsets running One UI 4.1.1 and higher.

Microsoft may later decide to provide compatibility for additional devices, like the Surface Duo, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Microsoft recently started rolling out Android 12L to the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2, to build stronger connections between Windows 11 PC and the Duo devices.

You might also like
Technology

Google Workspace Individual cloud storage increased form 15GB to 1TB

Technology

Redmi Note 12 series launched, Check price, specifications

Technology

iPhone revenue grows 10% to reach $42.6 bn globally, India a sweet spot

Technology

Top Twitter execs to take home $88 mn, Parag Agrawal richer by $38.7 mn

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.