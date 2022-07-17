Windows 11 new update brings notification option to Insiders

San Francisco: Tech giant Microsoft has rolled out Windows 11 Build 22000.829 to Insiders in the Release Preview Channel that has added the ability to receive urgent notifications when focus assist is enabled.

Users will also be presented with the option to update to a newer version of Windows 11 during the out-of-box experience when they first sign in, reports Windows Central.

The update also includes a number of fixes and improvements.

The company has provided the ability for users to consent to receive urgent notifications when focus assist is on.

As per the report, Microsoft has fixed an issue that makes the tenant restrictions event logging channel inaccessible if users remove the EN-US language pack.

The company has also fixed an issue that displays a blank window that users cannot close when they hover over the search icon on the taskbar.

It has also reduced the overhead of resource contention in high input/output operations per second (IOPS) scenarios with many threads contending on a single file.