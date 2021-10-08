Windows 11 memory leak bug issue gives a nightmare to users, Know details about it

With the launch of Windows 11 operating system just few days ago, Microsoft has been in headlines. Though thousands of users across the globe are upgrading to Windows 11, but the transition is not as expected. Many users who have installed the Windows 11 are facing bugs in their systems.

The issue of a major bug on the Windows 11 has been reported by a Reddit user. Soon after reports about the bugs was shared on Reddit community, other members also complained about the same issue. Apparently the bug is in the form of a memory leak and it appears on the Windows Explorer.

In simple terms, a memory leak occurs when a computer program incorrectly manages memory allocations. The memory which is no longer needed by the computer is not released and it results in more memory consumption than requirement. A memory leak can force your computer to run slower than normal.

In Windows 11, when a user closes and reopens File Explorer, the RAM consumption does not decrease, rather increases. In order to solve the issue, users have to restart the File Explorer from the task manager. Sometimes if the situation is worse, they have to restart the computer. If the memory leak issue is left unchecked the amount of RAM consumption keeps increasing and might freeze your system.

The memory leak issue on the Windows 11 Explorer has been reported on Microsoft Facebook Hub. However, the company is yet to pass an official statement on this issue. If you are someone who is planning to upgrade to Windows 11 in the near future, it is advisable not to do so. The users who are running Windows 10 should stay relaxed as it will be supported until 2025. So, sit back and wait for Microsoft to release a fix for the Windows 11 bug issue.

Microsoft on October 5 had announced that Windows 11 is available through a free upgrade on eligible Windows 10 PCs and on new PCs pre-installed with Windows 11 worldwide.

New pre-installed Windows 11 devices have begun rolling out from partners including ASUS, HP, and Lenovo with more coming soon from partners like Acer and Dell.

According to the company, Windows 11 features powerful new experiences whether users are working on a school project, collaborating on a presentation for work, building a new app or creating your next big idea.

Windows 11 comes with redesigns the Taskbar icons and Start menu. It also adds rounded corners for all program windows and built-in Teams chat.

Windows 11 also includes support for DirectStorage, a feature first introduced on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles.

Introduced in July, Windows 11 comes with a sleeker look and layouts for snapping applications to the screen, more detailed widgets, a revamped Microsoft Store, and support for Android apps.

Microsoft has already revealed basic requirements for running Windows 11 on a PC. It will need a processor that has two or more cores and a clock speed of 1GHz or higher along with 4GB RAM and at least 64GB storage.

(With inputs from IANS)