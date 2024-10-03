Windows 11 24H2 update: Improved security, new connectivity options, and more AI capabilities

Microsoft has initiated the roll out of Windows 11 24H2 update or simply known as Windows 11 2024 update. With this update we get improvement in connectivity, security as well as more AI capabilities to Copilot+ PCs.

We have mentioned some feature update that will be available in the Windows 11 24H2 update.

Quick Settings

The quick settings is now available with a scrollable list and it can be customised. We also have a Power Saver toggle in the quick settings. Even though this setting was always available for laptops but there is an important change. Even though the device is on mains power, the power saver toggle is available. This will help reduce power usage.

The Wi-Fi selection UI offers a refresh button and this can be easily used to re-scan nearby networks.

Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth

If your system has the right hardware, the Wi-Fi 7 support can be added to it. It helps for faster data transfers. Windows 11 is also compatible with hearing aids that support Bluetooth LE Audio.

AI features

The devices which offer fast enough NPUs, ones branded Copilot+ offer a bunch of Ai features. Users do get auto-generated captions for all video players. The audio can be transcribed and translated into your language keeping the latency as low as possible.

There are new Windows Studio Effects and they work with your web cam in order to blur the background. They also apply various styles to your camera feed. The Voice Focus uses the NPU to remove background noise and cancel echoes from the particular room. There is an availability of teleprompter feature and it is helpful for those who have prepared speeches. This feature has a ‘eye contact’ mode in order to adjust your gaze and make proper eye contact with the audience.

Windows Recall

The Windows Recall feature brings added security features. It enables users to opt for saving snapshots. The snapshots are used by Secure Windows Hello sign ins. The Recall feature will be available for Snapdragon X devices from October while the Intel/AMD devices will get from November.

Windows Search

Instead of trying to remember your saved filed names, you can just describe it and you will get it.

Super Resolution features

The new Super Resolution feature can be used to upscale your old image by up to 8 times. The best part of it is that it runs on device and not on some cloud.

There are other bunch of features like Windows Paint new AI tools, use of HDR image as your desktop background, new process bar for running apps and much more.