Why should Apple iPhone/iPad users immediately update to iOS 16.6.1

If you are using an Apple iPhone or an iPad you need to upgrade to iOS 16.6.1 as soon as possible. The recent update has been pushed by Apple in order to rectify the lapses in the security. The company has highlighted that the latest update fixes two vulnerabilities that have been actively exploited. On the other hand, Apple will be launching the iOS 17 on September 12 across the world.

What are the vulnerabilities that iOS 16.6.1 fixes

The Apple iOS 16.6.1 update fixes ImageIO framework that allows an attacker to execute arbitrary code by processing a maliciously crafted image. The other vulnerability, that the new update fixes is the Wallet. The Wallet vulnerability could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code that can be done by opening a maliciously crafted attachment.

The security threat was found by Citizen Lab-a research group that looks into government malware, reported TechCrunch. The vulnerability was actively exploited and being used to deliver NSO Group’s Pegasus mercenary spyware. The Pegasus spyware is allegedly used by many governments across the globe to target activists, journalists, opposition members in the parliament etc.

“The exploit chain was capable of compromising iPhones running the latest version of iOS (16.6) without any interaction from the victim,” mentioned blog post by Citizen Lab.

How to Install iOS 16.6.1 update

Open Menu on your iPhone or iPad

Go to Settings

General

Software Update

Wait for your device to install the update and restart

Note: The iOS 16.6.1 does not offer any new features as the iOS 17 will be a major update and will offer new features.