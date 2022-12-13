Why is this self-portrait AI app ‘Lensa AI’ getting all the attention on internet

A new self-portrait app is gaining the attention of social media users for its colourful AI-generated selfies. You must have seen these colourful AI-generated pictures on various social meia platforms like Instagram, Facebook and more. The Self-portrait app is called Lensa AI and is developed by Prisma Labs Inc.

The Lensa AI app has reached on top in Apple’s App Store charts in the United State in the last one week.

Lensa AI makes photos more beautiful by editing the so-called imperfections on people’s faces by using several tools. There are several tools for users to edit photos including magic touch, replace or blur out the background, apply art filters and special effects or add borders to their pictures. Users can also transfer their photos into various art styles such as anime, cartoons, sketches or watercolours.

One of the most popular features among Lensa AI users is creating their avatars using the app. According to the app, the AI Avatars are not a filter or an effect. The app creates the AI avatars are generated from scratch but with your face in mind. As per the app, hundreds of artworks were created by using artificial intelligence on the basis of 10-20 pictures that the user uploads.

The app has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 on App Store and 3.1 on Play Store.