Whopping 90 percent of Motorola smartphones have outsourced design: Report

The smartphone market has been growing rapidly across the globe and manufacturers are trying to improve their design year after year. However, it might be surprising to find out that some of the manufacturers just rely on outsourcing in order to take care of the issue. The recent report by Counterpoint Research has revealed that Motorola has opted for outsourcing majority of smartphone design.

Smartphone manufacturer Motorola which majorly sells mid-range and budget smartphones is leading the list with 90% of its smartphones designed by third parties. The report is based for the first half of 2024. The manufacturer who is second in the list is Xiaomi and it has whopping 78% of its smartphones designed by third parties.

The other top three manufacturers who are in top five are Vivo (52%), Huawei (44%) and HONOR (40%). The company who has 100% of its smartphone design in-house is Apple. On the other hand, the OPPO group 39% of its smartphones designed by third parties.

Samsung on the other hand, has 22% of its smartphones designed by third parties. Samsung’s products that are designed by outsourced companies include lower-end models of the Galaxy M series or the A series. Samsung is gradually shifting from producing its models in China based outsourced companies to its own factory located in India.

For those who are unknown, the Counterpoint Research is a global research firm which specialises in providing performance and market outlook data in technology, media, and telecommunications industries.