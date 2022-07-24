Which one to pick: Nothing Phone (1) or OnePlus Nord 2T

The OnePlus Nord 2T as well as the Nothing Phone (1) has been launched in India in July 2022. While the OnePlus Nord 2T got launched on July 1, the Nothing Phone (1) launched on July 12 in India. Both the smartphones offer similar features in the similar price range. A strong hardware, clean OS as well as premium touch are the factors on which both the smartphones compete with each other. We have provided a detailed analysis of both the smartphones in order to know how well they fare against each other.

Comparision in a nutshell

Smartphone name Nothing Phone (1) OnePlus Nord 2T Display 6.55 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels (Full HD+), OLED 6.43 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels (Full HD+), AMOLED Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ Mediatek Dimensity 1300 RAM +Storage (GB) 8 + 128, 8+256, 12 +256 8 + 128, 12 +256 Software Android 12, Nothing OS Android 12, OxygenOS Camera 50 MP + 50 (Ultra wide) 16 MP (Selfie Camera) 50 MP + 8 (Ultra wide) + 2 MP 32 MP (Selfie Camera) Battery 4500 mAh 4500 mAh Charging 33W fast charging 80W fast charging

Detailed analysis

Display

The Nothing Phone (1) features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The OnePlus Nord 2T on the other hand comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ quality and a refresh rate of 90Hz rather than 120Hz.

Processor

Nothing Phone (1) is powered with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ chipset that is custom-made to include wireless and reverse charging. It is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The device packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging.

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 2T contains a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset that powers the device. It has up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device packs a 4,500mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging. The company has claimed that the device can be fully charged in roughly 30 minutes.

Camera

Nothing Phone 1 sports a dual-rear camera setup with two 50-megapixel sensors. The first 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor is paired with ƒ/1.88 aperture lens and comes with OIS as well as EIS image stabilisation. While the second sensor is a Samsung JN1 and is paired with ƒ/2.2 aperture ultra-wide angle lens. It comes with EIS image stabilisation, 114-degree field-of-view, and a Macro mode. It also has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor with ƒ/2.45 aperture lens for selfies and video calling at the front.

The OnePlus Nord 2T sports a triple rear camera configuration that includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS capability. The other cameras on the device include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera as well as a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. At the front of the device, it carries a 32-megapixel camera to capture selfies. The camera has EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation) capability that can capture stabilised videos.

Price

The Nothing Phone 1 is offered in three variants 8 GB RAM + 128 GB, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB, 12 GB RAM +256 GB. The 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant costs Rs 31,999 while 8 GB RAM + 256 GB costs Rs 34,999. The top variant- 12 GB RAM +256 GB costs Rs 37,999.

OnePlus Nord 2T is available in two variants 8 GB RAM + 128 GB and 12 GB RAM +256 GB. The base 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant costs Rs 28,999 while the top variant costs 12 GB RAM +256 GB costs Rs 33,999.

Note: The analysis of both the phones are based on their specifications and we have not picked up a clear winner. The final decision to choose a smartphone ( Phone 1 or Nord 2T) is in the hands of the buyers.