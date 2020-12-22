Where Does Google Bring Answers To Your Every Question, Know The Complete Details Here

Whenever a question comes to our mind, we start searching on Google directly. After which the answer to that question and many other information related to it opens. That is, with just one click, you get the answer to your every question so easily. In such a situation, Google has made our life really easy. But have you thought about where Google answers our questions? Does Google answer these questions on its own or copy-paste from elsewhere? Here we are going to tell you about this interesting thing.

Google delivers the right information to you

Crawling: When you search a question on Google, it first checks what is available on the web pages. For this, Google crawls pages and adds new pages to the index. This process is called Crawling. The Google bot of Web Crawlers is used for this. Explain that Google bot is a Web Crawlers software. These Crawlers look for webpages. Finding these web pages, Crawlers follow the links on them. These Crawlers gather data from one link to another and bring it to Google’s servers.

Indexing: When Crawlers find a webpage, the company’s system checks the content of that page. In addition to page content, images and videos are also included. Google also checks what the page that has been crawled is after all. This process is similar to a search on the browser. Many things are taken care of such as keywords and newness of the website, ie content should not be copy-pasted. Google’s system tracks all the information contained in the search index. In this step, duplicate content is canceled. All this information is stored in the Google Index and a large database is created.

Serving Result: Whenever we type on Google to do some search, we get many answers related to our question as well. However, it depends on many things. It has the highest page rank. In this manner, Google gets the answer to every question in front of you in seconds. Apart from this, some internal processors of Google are also used in it.

(Source: jagran.com)