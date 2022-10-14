When will your 5G smartphone receive 5G services, Know the timeline of different manufacturers

5G has been launched in India and telecom service providers like Airtel and Reliance Jio have rolled out their services across various cities of the country. Airtel 5G is available in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. On the other hand, Reliance Jio is available in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Varanasi. However, users of 5G smartphones still do not have access to the high-speed network as their devices are yet to receive 5G over-the-air (OTA) update.

Recently, the government held a high-level meeting with the telecom service providers and smartphone manufacturers to know the reason for the delay in the 5G rollout. The Major Smartphones manufacturers gave a timeline to the government about enabling 5G-enabled services via an OTA update. The timeline by various manufacturers is mentioned below in detail.

Apple mostly offers premium devices and the manufacturer will roll out 5G-enabled services via an over-the-air (OTA) update for iPhones by December 2022 end. The models which get 5G upgrade will include iPhone 14, 13 and 12 series. “We are working with our carrier partners in India to bring the best 5G experience to iPhone users as soon as network validation and testing for quality and performance is completed. 5G will be enabled via a software update and will start rolling out to iPhone users in December,” Apple said in a statement.

Samsung will launch software updates for 5G via OTA by mid-November. “In India, Samsung has the widest portfolio of 5G devices. We are working closely with our operator partners and are committed to rolling out OTA updates across all our 5G devices by mid-November,” a company spokesperson said.

An OTA update is the wireless delivery of new software, firmware, or other data to mobile devices. Wireless carriers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) typically use over-the-air updates to deploy firmware and configure phones for use on their networks over Wi-Fi or mobile broadband.

Similarly, Google India spokesperson told in a statement that the 5G-ready smart smartphones- Pixel 7, 7 Pro, and Pixel 6a will be getting the 5G services very soon.

On the other hand, Xiaomi said that all its 5G smartphones in India support the 5G network out of the box. FOTA(firmware over-the-air) update for Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G, Mi 11X Pro, Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge, and many other smartphones is already on the roll, said Muralikrishnan B, President, Xiaomi India.