Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

WhatsApp’s new beta feature let businesses boost status updates

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new "Boost Status" shortcut for businesses on Android and iOS beta.

Technology
By IANS 0
WhatsApp's new beta feature
Image credit: IANS

San Francisco:  Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new “Boost Status” shortcut for businesses on Android and iOS beta which allows them to advertise their status updates on Facebook and Instagram.

The new feature allows businesses to forward status updates to the Facebook or Instagram application.

Beta testers on the business app can edit the ad and the description, and can also choose how long it will run.

Take a look

Google announces AI features in Gmail, Docs, Sheets, more

OpenAI announces new AI model ‘GPT-4’ that accepts image,…

The new feature will help businesses to reach customers who are not on WhatsApp but use Facebook and Instagram, allowing businesses to reach a larger audience and generate more sales.

The new shortcut to advertise a status is currently available to some users that install the latest business versions of WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android, the report said.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was reported that the messaging platform was working to bring communities to its “WhatsApp Business” application for iOS.

Also read: New HP Chromebook 15.6 laptop launched in India at starting price of Rs 28,999

IANS 18290 news
You might also like
Technology

New HP Chromebook 15.6 laptop launched in India at starting price of Rs 28,999

Technology

Itel to launch a smartphone with 6,000mAh battery under Rs 8,000

Technology

Design for the 4 new iPhone 15 models revealed, take a look

Technology

Nokia C12 unveiled, will cost only Rs 5999

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7