WhatsApp’s new AI voice chat feature: You can now chat with voices of famous persons

Artificial Intelligence seems to be everywhere as it has become essential for all apps, smartphones to have AI-integrated features. The Meta-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has also joined the fray with several artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot capabilities. Now, recent reports have indicated that a two-way voice chat feature will soon be added to the App’s feature list.

According to recent reports, this new feature will allow users to interact with the Meta AI chatbot using voices that include public figures, offering a more personalized and engaging experience.

Meta AI Voice Chat Mode feature



Notable WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo revealed that the voice chat feature is expected to include multiple voice options for Meta AI. The report have suggested that app will soon allow users to have access to a range of voices, including those of famous personalities. However, the feature is currently not all beta testers that means it’s in development phase.

The Meta AI voice feature will offer a variety of voices with different pitches, tonalities, and accents, providing a customized interaction experience.

Reportedly, users will soon able to pick from several voices, including those with UK and US accents. Although specific details about the gender or regional accents of these voices remain undisclosed, the feature is said to include voices of public figures such as influencers or celebrities.

Prior to this, Meta introduced custom AI chatbots on Messenger that mirrored the personalities of various influencers and celebrities on its messaging platforms.

The new voice feature for WhatsApp seems to be an addition to these initiatives. The app is aiming to eennhance user engagement with AI-driven features.

Moreover, the interface for Meta AI Voice Mode on the instant messaging platform is expected to be straightforward. Upon activation, users will see a bottom sheet with “Meta AI” prominently displayed and a blue ring icon at the center.