WhatsApp’s Awesome Trick: You Will Be Able To Chat Yourself, Send Messages And Important Files

The instant messaging platform WhatsApp is used most for messaging, calling, and sending pictures. But do you know that you can also use WhatsApp as a personal diary. Yes, through the below-mentioned trick we are going to tell you today, you can do chatting on your own and send notes, lists, photos, or any files.

What do users usually do:

It often happens that you suddenly need to save any important notes, list, password, or link to a website. Usually, in such a situation, users send notes to any of their acquaintances on WhatsApp. In this affair, the information that should be confined to you also goes to the other person. Today, in the trick we are telling you, no one other than you will see this message.

Chat with yourself like this on WhatsApp:

This method is very easy. First of all, you have to open your mobile web browser (eg Chrome).

Here you have to enter the phone number with your country code after wa.me//.

For example, if your WhatsApp number is 9999119999, then write wa.me//+919999119999 in the browser

Now a page will open where you will see the option of Continue to chat. Tap on it

Now you will directly reach WhatsApp, where you will have your own number in front of you.

Here you can send text, photos, videos, or files just like any ordinary chat.

If you want, you can pin this chat to Pin, so that you can write in this chat anytime you have to note something.

(Source: livehindustan.com)