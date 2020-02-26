WhatsApp working to bring dark mode for desktop users

San Francisco: Facebook-owned WhatsApp is said to be working towards introducing the dark mode to the messaging platform’s desktop version.

“The dark theme was recently released for WhatsApp beta for Android 2.20.13+ and WhatsApp beta for iOS 2.20.30.25. But… what’s missing now? WhatsApp Web and Desktop!, WABetaInfo,” a fan website that tracks WhatsApp updates, reported on Tuesday.

The messaging platform is working on the feature in the recent few updates, in order to ensure the best bug-free experience is handed out to the users.

“…They are still working to implement the dark theme correctly. In fact, the background colour for emojis isn’t transparent but it’s still white.

“The development team still needs to tweak a bit the UI, but it already looks amazing and they already reached great results!”, WABetaInfo added.