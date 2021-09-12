WhatsApp working on a new voice transcription feature

Instant-messaging app WhatsApp is always trying to improve its services by introducing new features to give users a great and safe chatting experience.

WhatsApp recently rolled out the end-to-end encryption for chat back-ups to add a new security layer to its messages.

Now, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called the voice transcription feature.

Previously the company was thinking of working with a third-party app for the voice transcription feature. However, new reports have suggested that WhatsApp is working on the feature on its own.

The new feature is said to be under development and will be an optional feature.

WhatsApp features tracker Wabetainfo tipped that Facebook-owned app could possibly bring a new voice transcription feature.

As per the tipster, the new feature will help to transcribe the voice messages.

Wabetainfo also said that the user’s messages won’t be sent to WhatsApp or Facebook server for getting the transcription.

“Your voice message will also help Apple to improve its speech recognition technology, but it won’t be directly linked to your identity,” said the report.

The WhatsApp features tracker also said that the feature will be optional and will need the users permission to transcribe a message.

Wabetainfo also shared a screenshot of the possible new feature that shows the app with a special transcript section.

As per reports, users can paste their voice recordings and apply the transcript feature.

According to Wabetainfo, when a message is transcripted for the first time, it will be automatically saved locally in the WhatsApp database. So you will not have to transcribe a voice message again and again, as the details will get automatically saved in the database.

However, there is no information on when the feature will be rolled out to the users.

The feature is under development for iOS, so it will likely be released in a future update for beta testers. However, it is uncertain whether the feature will be rolled out to Android users or not.