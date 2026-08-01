WhatsApp working on a new folder for messages from large businesses: Report

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WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will send all the message received from the large businesses automatically into a new folder. According to reports, the new folder will be called as “Offers & Updates” folder.

Messages from large businesses will be moved into a new “Offers & Updates” folder after a set number of hours have passed since they were received.

This will help users to solve the problem of a clutter chat window with unnecessary threads with messages from large businesses like banks or airlines.

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The new tool is reportedly under works with WhatsApp testing different durations for this feature. Reports indicated that the for now the maximum time limit being tested is up to 24 hours.

The app is planning to make it flexible as users can able and disable it in the app’s settings as per their need. Interestingly, though, you won’t be able to set a custom duration for the feature to do its thing – you’ll have to either take whatever Meta comes up with or disable it altogether.

The main purpose for this is to get stuff like discount codes and delivery updates out of the main chat list, keeping that cleaner. At the moment, small businesses and personal accounts are exempt from this feature, but WhatsApp will explore moving business messages from small businesses into the same folder in the future.

Also Read: WhatsApp Web now finally supports audio and video calls