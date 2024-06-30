WhatsApp will stop working on these Phones, See list here

Widely used instant-messaging app WhatsApp will stop working on some select smartphones from brands like Samsung, Motorola, LG, Huawei, Sony and Apple. According to reports, as many as thirty-five mobile phones from popular brands will no longer support WhatsApp.

According to reports, the Meta-owned platform has changed its minimum system requirements, affecting users with older phones. That means WhatsApp will stop providing updates or security patches for these devices. You can see the full list of affected phones below:

Check the full list of smartphone that no longer support WhatsApp is here:

• Samsung: Galaxy Note 3, Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy S4 Mini, Galaxy Ace Plus, Galaxy Core, Galaxy Express 2, Galaxy Grand, Galaxy Note 3 and Galaxy S4 Zoom

• Apple: iPhone 5, iPhone 6, iPhone SE, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus

• Motorola: Moto G and Moto X

• Lenovo: Lenovo 46600, Lenovo A858T, Lenovo P70 and Lenovo S890

• Huawei: Ascend P6 S, Ascend G525, Huawei C199, Huawei GX1s and Huawei Y625

• Sony: Xperia Z1 and Xperia E3

• LG: Optimus 4X HD, Optimus G, Optimus G Pro and Optimus L7

The users of these devices will need to upgrade new smartphones. However, Huawei and LG phone users might face problems as the companies no longer sell their products in the country. Despite discontinuing sales, many still use these phones but will need to upgrade to a newer smartphone to keep using WhatsApp.

Smartphone makers typically support devices for only a few years, so apps like WhatsApp optimise for newer software versions. The app has set up these new requirements to ensure users benefit from the latest security features and functionalities.

The app will only support devices running Android 5.0 or later and iPhones with iOS 12 or later.

How to check your software/android version

Follow these simple steps:

• iPhone: General > Settings > About iPhone

• Android: Settings > About phone > Software version

If your phone is on the list, consider upgrading to a newer model to maintain security and access to new features.