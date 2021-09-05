WhatsApp will stop functioning on these smartphones from this November

Popular messaging and video calling App, WhatsApp will soon stop functioning on a range of smartphones from November 2021. According to the latest report based on Metro.co.uk the Facebook owned platform will stop services on a range of smartphones including android as well as apple devices.

According to reports, Android devices that are running operating systems older than Android OS 4.1 will not be able to run WhatsApp. On the other hand for Apple users, the iPhone which run operating system older that iOS 10 will face the same problem. The devices with KaiOS older than 2.5.1 will also not be able to run WhatsApp after November.

The devices which will no longer support the messaging app are as follows:

Apple

Some of the Apple iPhones will no longer be able to run WhatsApp. The devices are iPhone SE, iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus.

Android

The bulk of the device which will not support WhatsApp after November are from manufactures like Samsung, LG, ZTE, Huawei, Sony.

Samsung

The devices from Samsung which will not support WhatsApp are Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy SII, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2.

LG

The devices from LG which will not support WhatsApp are The LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q.

ZTE

WhatsApp will not be supported on the devices which include ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo.

Huawei

The Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S, and Ascend D2 devices will not support WhatsApp.

Sony

The Sony smartphone which will no longer support WhatsApp are Sony Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L, Xperia Arc S.

Other Smartphones

The other smartphones which will no longer support WhatsApp are Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.

When it comes to messaging, WhatsApp has been a prime means of communication for smartphone users throughout the world. With its end-to-end encryption WhatsApp has been a secure platform for messaging. The widespread use of WhatsApp among smartphone users can be assumed by the amount of downloads it has received till date. On Play Store, the WhatsApp application has received more than 5 billion downloads.