WhatsApp Web Outage: Messaging service not working for several users across India

WhatsApp is widely used by millions of users in India. The instant messaging platform is mainly used for chatting purposes. It has a Web version that allows users to use WhatsApp on a PC or laptop by pairing it with the mobile app. The WhatsApp Web is also used buy many for official purposes or personal use. Now, the WhatsApp Web is showing issues in accessing the messaging service.

Many users across India has faced WhatsApp Web outage, which has impacted their work. Several users have took to different social media platforms to report various disruptions. Accordin to the affected users, the messages were not being sent and are having issues while connecting with the WhatsApp web servers. The outage began around 9 AM but aggravated after over an hour.

The issues were report on Monday morning by the users in India. Around 57 per cent of users reported issues in accessing WhatsApp Web. Moreover, there is no clear indication whether the issue has troubled the Android app or the iOS version.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has not acknowledged the problem since the outage outage began a few hours back in India. This indicates that the issue is a temporary one and will be fixed soon.

WhatsApp recently announced a feature that allows users to save a contact from linked devices. Previously, users could add a contact only through WhatsApp’s mobile apps, but the latest feature adds the ability to do so on the web, as well as other platforms where their accounts are linked.

While WhatsApp Web users in India expressed frustration over the unavailability of chatting services on a Monday morning, this is not the first time Meta’s popular chatting app has experienced issues. Earlier this year, WhatsApp was down for hours, impacting thousands of users who said they could not send or receive messages, view or post Status updates, and even change their profile pictures.