WhatsApp voice message transcripts now available for users, know how to use it

WhatsApp has added an important feature for its users across the globe and this will be quite helpful in the day to day life. The social messaging platform has officially launched voice message transcripts on the app. This means that if you are one of those who do not want to hear the voice messages can now read them.

The WhatsApp voice message transcripts are the text version of the voice messages that a user sends to you. However, those who are concerned about the privacy related to the new feature should know that the there is no issue in that. “Transcripts are generated on your device so that no one else, not even WhatsApp, can hear or read your personal messages,” mentioned the official blogpost of WhatsApp.

The new feature is available in multiple supported languages and includes English, Portuguese, Spanish, and Russian on Android. On the other hand, the feature is also available on iOS 16 and additionally offers French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, Chinese, and Arabic. On the other hand, the iOS 17 gets Danish, Finnish, Hebrew, Malay, Norwegian, Dutch Swedish and Thai.

How to use the feature

The WhatsApp users can go to their App Settings and head on to the Chat section. The users can then head on to the Voice message transcripts and turn on transcriptions. Users can transcribe a voice message by long pressing on the desired message and then tap on the ‘transcribe’ button. WhatsApp aims to make the user experience more seamless for its users.

The voice message transcripts for WhatsApp will be rolling out across the globe in the ‘upcoming coming weeks’. More languages will be added to this feature in the future.