WhatsApp users need not to delete secret chats, follow this step to keep hidden forever

Instant messaging app WhatsApp is the most liked messaging app in India. On WhatsApp, many people chat with their special people, whose messages they neither want to show to anyone nor want to delete them.

However, sometimes they are in trouble when others use or want to check their phones. They are scared that others may see their secret chats. In such case, today we are telling you about a special trick by using which you will be able to hide your personal chat from everyone’s eyes on WhatsApp without deleting it.

Even if someone opens your WhatsApp, they will not see your chats. So let’s know what is this trick:

For Android user:

First of all, open WhatsApp and go to the chat which you want to keep hidden from people.

Now open this contact or chat, rather press the log of that chat box and press it for a while.

On pressing and holding the chat box, a folder icon will appear at the top.

By clicking on this icon the chat of that contact will be archived.

After completing this step, that contact will disappear from the chat list and it will not be visible no matter how far you scroll WhatsApp.

For iPhone users

Go to that contact in WhatsApp using iPhone and swipe the chat box to the right. On swiping right, More and Archive will be written. Tap on Archive.

As soon as you press on Archive, that chat box will disappear from the history.

Know how to bring Archive chat back to the chat box on Android

Go to the bottom of the chat screen.

Type on archive chats.

Tap and hold the chat you want to unarchive.

Tap on the bar at the top and tap on Unarchive icon.

Know how to bring Archive chat back to the chat box on iPhone