WhatsApp users can soon create AI-powered custom selfie stickers with ‘Imagine Me’

To live up to the rage of AI tools being the trend now-a-days, the Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp recently launched its AI chatbot feature powered by the latest Llama 3 (Large Language Model Meta AI 3) in India.

Meta AI chatbot

The AI chatbot lets users have fun conversation with some simple queries about anything around the world except for things like solving maths and coding. The Meta AI chatbot is capable of respond to complex user queries with simple easy to understand answers. It can also create Images from a simple instruction with its text-to-image generation capability that was powered by the Emu image synthesis model. It can help users create almost any creative digital art with just words.

WhatsApp ‘Imagine Me’ options

Now, its has been reported that WhatsApp is testing a new generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) feature that will allow users to create personalised selfie stickers. The new feature is called ‘Imagine Me.’

The feature was reportedly spotted testing in WhatsApp beta for Android (v2.24.14.13). The Meta AI chatbot’s new ‘Imagine Me’ option allows users to turn their selfies into stickers. It will offer several options to make the photos look pleasant and creative with fun elements such as animation effects, brush painting-like effects and more. To trigger the new feature, users have to just type ‘@Meta AI imagine me’ and then allow the MetaAI chatbot to take selfies via WhatsApp. And, it uses those images to create stickers. They can also be used for Display Picture.