WhatsApp users can now send HD quality videos, Steps to use it

Meta-owned WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that will let users share videos in HD quality. The instant messaging app recently introduced the HD image-sharing feature for users. Now, users can share HD videos too.

However, the feature is available to some select users only. It might be released for all users in the coming months. Let’s check more details.

WhatsApp HD video sharing feature

As per reports, users can share videos in 720p HD quality. Earlier, the users were only allowed to share videos with 480p quality. The video with higher quality automatically gets compressed into 480p quality.

With the new feature, the users can share better quality videos but the quality won’t be compressed. However, you can’t send videos in 1080p or 4K quality yet.

How to send HD videos via WhatsApp

You can send HD videos through WhatsApp the same way that you used to send HD photos. The first thing to do is to update your WhatsApp application to the latest version via Play Store or App Store.

Now, open the WhatsApp chat in which you want to send the HD video. Then, click on the attachment icon and select the video. On top of the video you will see a toggle button called HD that will let you change the quality of the video.

Meanwhile, the app has also some other cool features such as option for editing captions of photos, videos, GIFs and documents. The app now allows users to edit text messages in a chat within 15 minutes after they have been sent by a user.

You can edit the sent media message with a caption and choosing the edit option and change it. Similar to text messages, media messages can also be edited for up to 15 minutes from the time of sending.