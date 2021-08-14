WhatsApp upcoming feature: Tap on contact’s profile picture to see their status

Facebook-owned instant-messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that make its status section more interesting. The company may soon roll out a new update in which a new feature will be available with which users can view the status updates of their contacts through their profile pictures.

Currently, Whatsapp provides a separate tab to view and upload the status updates. In the status tab users can upload photos and videos for 24 hours.

Now, a report of WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo has revealed that the app may soon roll out a new feature which will enable users to view the status of a user in the chats section.

With this new feature, users will be able to tap on the profile picture and get the option to view the contact’s status.

As per the WABetaInfo report, if a person uploads a photo or video on their status tab, a green ring will appear around the profile photo of the contact which will indicate that the user has uploaded his/her status.

The report also added that if a user taps a profile photo with a green ring then a prompt will appear to ask the user whether they want to see the profile photo or view the status.

This new feature is reportedly under development so you may not see it even if you are on the latest WhatsApp beta.

It was spotted in the code of the latest WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.17.5.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is working on many new features lately including the multi-device feature, photo editing tools for WhatsApp Web, emoji on photos and more.