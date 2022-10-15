WhatsApp to release these 5 new features for users soon

WhatsApp is one of the most used instant messaging app in the world. The Meta-owned messaging app always tried to enhance the texting experience for users by releasing new features via regular updates. These updates enhance the visual experience, better privacy settings or updates as simple as new emojis.

According to reports, WhatsApp is working on several new features for both its personal and business accounts. These features are expected to be released soon.

Check out these five new features of WhatsApp.

Screenshot Blocking

WhatsApp is testing a Screenshot blocking feature that will prevent users from taking screenshots of the images and videos marked as ‘View Once’. The feature is currently available for beta users. The feature will likely be rolled out for all stable users soon. With this feature, users can put restrictions on screen capturing and recording for media that are shared with friends and other contacts. This will increase the privacy security of users as users can share media files without worrying about someone taking screenshots of the files.

Clickable Links on WhatsApp Status

With this feature, users can share hyperlinking URLs on the caption in status updates. The feature will allow users to exchange URLs to their own websites and pages as well as other fascinating pages they come across online. The contacts of the user can open the same pages by simply clicking on the links.

WhatsApp Premium for Businesses accounts

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a subscription service for WhatsApp Business. The new WhatsApp Business subscription will be called as WhatsApp Premium. Like Telegram premium services, WhatsApp Premium will also provide business users extra perks. The WhatsApp Premium subscribers have to pay for this extra perks like Custom business linkages and the capacity to connect more than four devices to a single account are examples of these functionalities. The instant messaging app could add more feature after its release.

New Business Tool Tab for WhatsApp Business

WhatsApp is soon going to add a new Business tool tab on the app’s home screen. The new Business Tool tab will be available only for Business accounts. It will replace the camera item on the far left. It will serve as a single portal for business users where they can quickly access Business Tools without having to go through the in-app settings. The tab will include features like catalogue settings, maintenance of the business profile, and ad connectivity with Facebook and Instagram.

New sidebar and Status replies for WhatsApp Desktop

The WhatsApp desktop users will likely get a new sidebar and status replies in future updates. With these features, WhatsApp desktop users will be able to see the status of their contacts and respond to them just like they would on a phone. The sidebar will allow users to have easy access to the status updates tab, settings, and profile.