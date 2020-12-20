Instant messaging app WhatsApp has become a part of everyone’s personal life as well as professional life. Among its features the block and unblock feature can be considered best when you do not want to talk with someone. However, you cannot be sure if a contact has blocked you even when there were sign of it. Then you can try these steps to know if any contact has blocked you on WhatsApp.

Last Seen Profile Picture:

If you want to check if a contact has blocked you Look for the contact’s last seen or online in the chat window

This is the first and the easiest way to check if you have been blocked by one of your friends as the blocked contact can not see status, last seen, and profile picture. While just this is no confirmation as the contact may have just hide or change these but it is definitely a sign.

Send a message to the contact:

If the contact blocked you in WhatsApp then you can send a message to check it. If the message sent to the contact shows only one tick mark then you can confirm that you have been blocked because if the message was delivered then it would have shown two tick marks. However, we recommend you to wait two-three days before reaching a conclusion.

Make a voice or video call through WhatsApp:

If the contact has blocked you then you will fail to make any video call or voice call to them. However, it can be noted that all above problems can happen due to network problems or change in privacy settings, that is why the 4th step will confirm whether you are blocked or not.

Add the Contact in a WhatsApp Group:

This step will clear all your doubt and confirm whether you are blocked or not. You Can try to add the contact you feel has blocked you in a WhatsApp group if it shows a message saying “you are not authorized to add this contact on the group’ then it means that you have been blocked for sure.