WhatsApp testing new subscription service, Check cost and benefits

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WhatsApp is planning to launch a new paid subscription service that will be called as WhatsApp Plus, as per a new report. The WhatsApp Plus is speculated to cost €2.49 per month in Europe, PKR 229 per month in Pakistan, and MXN 29 per month in Mexico. Currently, WhatsApp is testing WhatsApp Plus.

WhatsApp Plus benefits

According to reports, the new WhatsApp Plus service will offer several benefits that is not available in the regular app.

The subscribers of the WhatsApp Plus service will get benefits of access to exclusive premium stickers, to be able to change your app theme by choosing among 18 colors, and even choose a custom icon for WhatsApp itself. You can see the customized icon for WhatsApp at the phone’s home screen and in its app drawer.

The benefits offered with WhatsApp Plus are 10 exclusive premium ringtones, and pin up to 20 chats for easier access. It is note worthy to mention that the app currently allows users to pin only three chats.

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You can also apply some settings in bulk to multiple chats and groups that you’ve added to a specific custom list.

For example, you can set a theme to apply to all conversations within a specific list, and when you add a new conversation to that list, the theme will be automatically applied to it too.

As the WhatsApp Plus is currently being tested for Android, it is available to a limited number of users only. However, it is expected to be available to others soon. Meanwhile, reports have also indicated that support for WhatsApp for iOS will likely be done later. A

ll of the basic WhatsApp features remain free, including end-to-end encryption. WhatsApp hasn’t removed any core features and added them to the paid plan – all of the Plus features are new.

Also Read: WhatsApp soon to roll out noise cancellation feature for voice and video calls