WhatsApp is reportedly testing many new features for beta testers and could launch them soon. Among them is a new review tool feature for Android and iOS devices that will reportedly allow users to listen and review their voice messages before sending them to a contact.

Using this new review tool, users can also increase the playback speed of voice messages they receive by using 1x, 1.5x, and 2x speed options.

The current version where users have no option to review the voice message before sending them. However, with the new feature users will be able to listen to voice messages before sending them.

According to a post from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp could add a ‘Review’ button to the chat window, after tapping the Review button, users can listen to the voice message they record before sending them.

The report also added, the feature is under development and WhatsApp plans to release it in a future update on WhatsApp for iOS and Android devices.

WhatsApp reportedly enabled a new feature called playback speed briefly for Android beta 2.21.9.4 users. As per reports, the playback speed symbol appeared right next to voice messages. The playback speed feature as its name suggests allows users to increase the playback speed of voice messages.

However, it does not allow users to decrease the speed of the voice message.

The instant-messaging app is said to be working on many new features among them are the chat migration between iOS and Android and a 24 hours option for disappearing messages.

WhatsApp also introduced four new features recently that are Always Mute which will mute chats forever, No Calls for Verified Businesses, Media Guidelines and New Storage Usage UI and tools.