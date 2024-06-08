WhatsApp status page to sport a new look soon! All we know so far

Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on another update that will transform the look of the status page. According to reports, WhatsApp is planning to bring a new layout for the the status update page, that is currently being tested. The benefits of the new layout includes preview of statues without opening them. The feature will reportedly be available to both iOS and Android users in the future.

The feature was spotted by WABetaInfo, who is known as WhatsApp feature tracker. The WhatsApp beta users with Android 2.24.12.20 are currently testing the new layout. Prior to this, the new layour was rolled out some selct user, now it is available to others for testing.

The feature Tracker has also shared a image of the alleged new status page that show a new, larger thumbnail for status updates instead of the previous smaller circular window. It is speculated that users may now be able to preview the status update from this thumbnail without having to open it.

The position of the status bar, however, still remained positioned at the top of the screen beneath the search bar and has not been moved, said WABetaInfo.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp recently introduced a new layout for the WhatsApp channel recommendation panel. With the update, the status update page now includes a “Find channels” option at the end, featuring recommended channels for users. With the update, this panel has been modified to have a horizontal orientation.

The favourite chat filter will allow users to organise their chat page by adding their favourite chats to a new folder with a new filter.

The other features in the works include a new chat filter that will allow users to add and filter their favourite chats and other under tested feature is unread messages and group filters.