WhatsApp soon to roll out noise cancellation feature for voice and video calls

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Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will enhance the user calling experience. The new feature we are talking about a noise cancellation for voice and video calls.

According to latest reports, the instant messaging app is reportedly working on its own in-app noise cancellation for voice and video calls. The said feature was spotted on the latest beta version of WhatsApp for Android. Note that the feature is currently under development.

Like the noise cancellation feature available on earphones, the feature is said to provide clean and clear sounds during voice and video calls by automatically filtering the background noise.

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This feature will come in handy when the WhatsApp user is in a crowded place like traffic stops and market places or if you’re in a windy environment. This feature will help user to be heard clearly to those they are talking with.

The leaked screenshot of the feature shows that the feature can be turned on and off as per user need. The button for the noise cancellation option can be found in the call window. It is going to be enabled by default. You can turn it off if you wish by clicking on the button.

Currently, WhatsApp is testing the device with the beta users, it will be rolled out to more users after a successful test result and a smooth run without any bugs. That means the noise cancellation feature might be available to all WhatsApp users on Android in the coming weeks or months.

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