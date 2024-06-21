WhatsApp soon to allow chat transfer without drive backup for free soon

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow users to transfer chat history to new phone without backing them up on the cloud or drive. The service will reportedly be offered for free.

Currently, users are needed to backup their chats on cloud before changing from an old device to a new one. Now, the messaging app wants to change the hassle included in the chat transfer and make it easier for people to transfer chats from an old device to a new one.

According to reports, the Meta-owned messaging app will soon allow chat transfer via QR code. This will help you from storing/saving the chats on Drive account before changing to new device.

How will the WhatsApp QR Code Chat Transfer

Now, you must be wondering how this WhatsApp QR code chat transfer is going to work?

As per reports, WhatsApp will reportedly create a new QR code for the older device when you switch to a new phone and download the app. The QR code will help you to transfer your chat and data history to new device.

One would have to point the WhatsApp on this QR code to get the chat transfer started.

Reports have revealed that the feature has been spotted in the development stage with Android beta version 2.24.9.19. So, this feature should be available soon to the beta testers. The new method will surely help people who don’t want to pay for Google Drive as the WhatsApp backup storage counts against their cloud space these days.