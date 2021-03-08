WhatsApp Sends Reminder Notification To Users To Accept Privacy Policy Update By May 15

WhatsApp has started new in-app notifications for users and is reminding them to accept the new terms of service and privacy policies before May 15.

Previously, WhatsApp postponed its new privacy policy update to May 15 instead of February 8 after it faced intense criticism from users due to data privacy concerns.

During this period many users transferred from WhatsApp to rival app Telegram and Signal seeking more security.

After WhatsApp introduced its new Privacy Policy users feared that it will share their private data with its parent company Facebook.

To clarify users misconception, WhatsApp released many clarifications statements about the privacy policy which stated that the chats are end-to-end encrypted and no one third party can get access to their chats than the receiver and sender, not even WhatsApp.

WhatsApp even set its own status to clarify the various privacy concerns of users.

Earlier, WhatsApp issued a statement that the users who do not accept the new terms and conditions they will not be able to send or receive messages using the app.

Now, WhatsApp has once again started sending reminders to users to accept the new privacy policy. So if you want to continue using the app services then you have to accept the new privacy policy updates before May 15.

The new Notification sent by the apps says, “We are updating our terms and privacy policy.”

The messaging app has also reassured in the reminder that WhatsApp cannot read the private conversations of users because they are end-to-end encrypted. And they would remain that way even after the new update is rolled out.

WhatsApp Terms and Privacy Policy update reads, “We are not changing the privacy of your personal conversation”.