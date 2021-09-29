WhatsApp Self-Chat feature: How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp
WhatsApp is one of the most popular Instant-messaging app in India. It has always brought updates with new features, tools over the years to satisfy the users demand and improve the chatting experience for its millions of users.
Do you know it has a self-chat or self-message feature that helps users to make lists, share links, and take quick notes or save important web links with oneself. This feature of the app makes it more useful as one can add notes to self.
WhatsApp Self Chat features
WhatsApp is one of the most used platforms across both IOS and Android systems. WhatsApp can also be used to chat with yourself. It is useful for multiple reasons as this feature enables you to save links and videos of recipes, how tos, or DIYs that you may want to go through later.
Steps to begin chatting with yourself on WhatsApp.
WhatsApp Self Chat
- Open any browser (Google Chrome, Firefox) on your phone or PC.
- Now type URL wa.me// with your phone number. Uses in India with add (91) should enter before the number. Final link will look like wa.me//91XXXXXXXXXX
- Once you run the URL, you will redirect to a new web page that reads ‘Chat on WhatsApp with 91XXXXXXXXXX’.
- The page will show two options, One is Continue to Chat and another asking you to download the link of WhatsApp web.
- click on the “Continue to Chat”.
- It will lead you to a page that reads ‘Looks like you don’t have WhatsApp installed and ask you two choose between two option one that says to download WhatsApp and other to continue with WhatsApp Android or WhatsApp Desktop depending on your device.
- Select the second options.
- Once the self chat starts it will appear with a chat window with your number. You can rename it accordingly.
- Now you can then begin chatting with yourself.