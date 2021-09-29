WhatsApp Self-Chat feature: How to chat with yourself on WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one of the most popular Instant-messaging app in India. It has always brought updates with new features, tools over the years to satisfy the users demand and improve the chatting experience for its millions of users.

Do you know it has a self-chat or self-message feature that helps users to make lists, share links, and take quick notes or save important web links with oneself. This feature of the app makes it more useful as one can add notes to self.

WhatsApp Self Chat features

WhatsApp is one of the most used platforms across both IOS and Android systems. WhatsApp can also be used to chat with yourself. It is useful for multiple reasons as this feature enables you to save links and videos of recipes, how tos, or DIYs that you may want to go through later.

Steps to begin chatting with yourself on WhatsApp.

