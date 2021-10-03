WhatsApp rolls out new features for disappearing messages on iOS; Check details

Facebook-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp has rolled out some additional tools for the View Once feature which was introduced back in August this year after a long period of development. Using this View Once feature, users can send disappearing messages. The disappearing message will automatically get deleted after it has been viewed once or the receiver marks them as seen.

The instant-messaging app recently added two new tools for the feature. Using which WhatsApp users can now set duration and default message timer for disappearing messages.

WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo revealed that the set duration tool will allow users to choose between different durations, such as 90 days, 7 days and 24 hours. While the second tool which is the ‘default message timer’ will let users select a duration before the disappearing messages option is enabled for chats.

However, the new feature can be used for new chats only. So, users can not use the default timer feature for existing chats and new groups, the report added.

“These new features are available today on WhatsApp beta for iOS, WhatsApp Business beta for iOS, and the support is coming on WhatsApp beta for Android very soon. Be sure to use the latest update available on TestFlight,” the report further added.

The new addition to the features are available only for iOS users and will likely be released for Android users very soon.

The instant-messaging app recently introduced the refreshed chat bubbles for iOS users on the 2.21.200.11 version of WhatsApp Messenger beta. The updated chat bubbles are now available in both light and dark themes and look more rounded and larger than older chat bubbles. The chat bubbles with new updates have slightly different colours.

WABetaInfo shared that the new chat bubbles are available for WhatsApp beta testers on iOS through TestFlight and if you don’t see them after updating to the new build then you can close the app and reopen it.