WhatsApp rolls out fresh buttons for limited iPhone users

Meta-0wned instant –messaging app WhatsApp is rolling out a new ‘Fresh’ button for some select iPhone users, reported WABteaInfo.

According to reports, WhatsApp has released a new design update for the iOS 23.18.78 version for a limited number of iPhone users. The new update has added a new three-dot menu button instead of an Edit option above Chats in the app. Along with this, the icon to start a new chat is also replaced with a ‘+’ icon.

“While other improvements to the interface aren’t available yet, WhatsApp just released a new button style to offer a sneak peek into the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance the user experience. It’s worth mentioning that some users who have installed the beta version of the app might also have access to the new revamped button style. Additionally, WhatsApp may explore different modern styles for the app buttons beyond what is shown in the attached screenshot, targeting specific users,” mentions the report.

WhatsApp Channels rolled out in India

Earlier this year in June, WhatsApp launched its Channels feature, drawing inspiration from Instagram, initially rolling it out in specific regions. Owned by Meta, the platform is now extending the reach of this feature worldwide, including its debut in India. According to the company, WhatsApp Channels offers a convenient, secure, and private method to receive crucial updates from individuals and organisations within the WhatsApp network.

“Today we’re excited to launch WhatsApp Channels to over 150 countries and deliver a private way to receive updates that matter to you. We’re welcoming thousands of organizations, sports teams, artists, and thought leaders that people can follow, right within WhatsApp,” said the company in a blog post.