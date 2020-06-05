WhatsApp rival Telegram adds new enhancement features

New Delhi: WhatsApp’s closest rival Telegram on Friday launched a slew of new features including in-app Video Editor, two-step verification, animated stickers, speaking GIFs and more.

The video enhancement feature will enable users to tweak videos in two taps with dozens of parameters like saturation, brightness with a zoom-in option while drawing.

Animated stickers can now be added to the photos and videos while editing which can later turn into GIFs, as well. The app has also added new attractive speaking GIFs for user chat experience enhancement.

From a data security perspective, Telegram said in a statement that it has introduced Two-step verification for their users.

Simply anyone can click on the Privacy and Security option to enable this Two-step verification security lock. Users need to set-up a new password by entering it twice followed a password hint.

Now onward if this Two-step authentication password is enabled on a given account, anyone trying to log-in from a new device that person needs to know the password, along with the OTP

Telegram messenger has also provided a new Cache memory management tool directly to clean-up the storage as per the user requirement.

Users can also select on a scale from when they want to keep their previous data ranging from three days to forever.

This will only delete unassessed files which can also be re-downloaded later from the Telegram cloud.

A user can also clear the local data base where texts of cached messages will be compressed to save space on the internal disk.