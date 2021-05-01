WhatsApp Releases This New Feature, Know It

WhatsApp has released a small but useful feature on its platform. The company has released a new update, which will give a big view of photos and videos in the chat. That is, through this feature, photos and videos sent in chat will be displayed in large format.

WhatsApp has given information about this new feature on Twitter. Here the company has released a short video. This video shows how the new feature works. Actually, what we get in Photo WhatsApp right now are seen in the cropped version and it has to be opened for a full view of the image.

Photos and videos in WhatsApp are now even bigger, so no one will be left out of the picture! That’s the perfect reason to smile 😄 pic.twitter.com/2lzG5jLTKz — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) April 30, 2021



However, after the new update, a full view of the WhatsApp image will display inside the chat itself. In such a situation, you will not need to see the cropped version. Also, this will also be applied to videos sent in WhatsApp chat.

We cannot call it the Major WhatsApp feature, but it is definitely that this will give users more convenience than before. This feature was made available to iOS users through update version 2.21.71 last month. However, now it seems that the new feature has been made available to all users.

Also, let us tell you that WhatsApp started sending notifications to people to accept their changed privacy policy earlier this year. However, later due to controversies, it was postponed and shifted to May.

Recently, a new report had told that WABetaInfo has again sent notifications to the people to accept the new privacy policy. It was also told in the report that notifications are being sent to those users who did not accept the policy in the first place. The company has kept the deadline till May 15 for this.

