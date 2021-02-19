WhatsApp Will Now Show New Privacy Policy On In-App Banner

Instant messaging app WhatsApp will soon give users information about its ‘Terms of Services and Privacy’ policy through a new notification. WhatsApp has given this information by posting on its blog. WhatsApp announced its new privacy policy some time ago, due to which it had to suffer the loss of the Indian userbase. The company then extended the deadline to implement the new policy by May.

According to the blog, over the next few weeks, users will be shown a banner above the chat window. In this banner, an option will be given to review the company’s expected policy. Under this, users have to review and accept the updates, only then they will be able to continue using this messaging app WhatsApp.

Private chat will be safe on WhatsApp:

WhatsApp said that personal messages will remain completely end-to-end encrypted, which means that WhatsApp can neither read nor listen to them. WhatsApp has stated in its blog that simple chat and business are creating new ways for shopping and this will be completely optional.

The new policy will be implemented from May 15:

The updated WhatsApp policy was to come into force from February 8 but after facing criticism, the deadline has been extended to 15 May. However, whether it will increase now or not, it has not been given yet.

In the next few weeks, users will be given information about the new policy through a banner on the chat window, how it will change and how it will collect information from users.

