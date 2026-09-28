WhatsApp planning to bring a iPhone like navigation bar for its Android app

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WhatsApp is reportedly planning some design changes for it’s Android app. According to a new report, WhatsApp is testing a redesign focused on the app’s navigation bar. The redesigned bar is suggested to get a new look and a new item inside of it.

The redesigned focuses on the appearance, tabs, and controls of the navigation bar. The interesting part is the new Navigation Bar on Android looks quite similar to the version already available on iPhones, according to reports.

However, it’s not exactly identical as the new navigation bar of WhatsApp on Android continues to be according to the Google’s design principles, instead of following Apple’s visual language.

The images of the redesigned navigation bar has also been leaked. It was seen in both dark and light mode. Out of the two modes, the redesigned navigation bar of WhatsApp is also currently more noticeable than in dark mode.

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The images seems to have the Meta AI button symbol, which appeared as part of part of the navigation bar, instead of a floating button above the Compose button.

Aside from that, the navigation bar is getting more oval-shaped and more transparent – if we dare say it, more in line with the one on iOS (but it doesn’t go all the way with the transparency, though).

The update has reportedly been spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.26.38.10, which is now available for those who are part of the beta program for the app. In the new beta version, the navigation bar appears separated from the rest of the interface, with rounded corners giving it a floating look.

It will of course have a dark mode version as well. Development could still take many more weeks until it reaches the point where the new design is ready for a public release.

Also Read: WhatsApp launches bill payments feature in India