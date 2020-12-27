WhatsApp New Year Stickers 2021: Know How To Create Your Own Stickers For New Year

There are many stickers packs available in Facebook’s instant messaging app WhatsApp, but if you want to create your own WhatsApp stickers, you will get many stickers packs. If you do not want to create your own stickers then you will find many third-party apps on the Google Play Store.

1) First of all you have to download the sticker macer app from Google Play Store.

2) After this open the app and then tap on Cre New Stickerpack.

3) After this you will be asked to enter the name of the sticker pack and you will have to enter the author name of the pack, this means if you want to take credit for creating the sticker, you can enter your name.

4) The app lets you add 15 stickers in each pack, you have to tap on any box to create your own WhatsApp sticker. After this, you will see some options like Tech Photo, Open Gallery, Select File etc.

5) If you click on Open Gallery then you can select any photo to create a sticker. After this, you will get the option to cut in the picture shape. Freehand option is also given or option to crop sticker is also given. After cropping, the app gives you the option to add the outline or text, after adding it, tap on the save sticker.

6) Click on Add to WhatsApp option to use all 2021 New Year stickers in WhatsApp. After the stickers are added, you will also see the message on the screen. The thing to note is that to add a sticker pack to WhatsApp, you need to create at least three stickers.

7) Then open Whatsapp and then click on the emoji icon and tap on the stickers icon. Sticker packs will open in front of you. The thing to note is that third-party apps should be downloaded at your own risk as such apps ask for various permissions.

(Source: jansatta.com)