WhatsApp new features: These 3 new feature makes WhatsApp chatting more enjoyable

Facebook-owned messenger app WhatsApp has unveiled many new features and updates for its Android and iOS apps in the recent days.

The recently launched features like the joinable calls, View Once, and others, has made the chatting experience on the messaging platform more fun.

So we have mentioned the top three new features of WhatsApp for iOS and Android that is being talked about right now.

1.Chat migration from Android to iOS and vice versa

The WhatsApp chat migration feature allows users to switch platforms without worrying about data and WhatsApp chat history loss. With this feature, you can now backup your chat history and files and transfer them to a new phone.

Prior to the release of this feature, there were several users who have wanted to switch platforms but aren’t able to do so because of the fear of losing all of their WhatsApp data as they could not move their chat history from one system to another. Now using the chat migration feature they can transfer files and chat history to a new phone.

2.View Once

WhatsApp introduced the ‘View Once’ feature for its users, which is similar to the Snapchat feature that allows the receiver to view photos and videos once before they disappear.

The View Once feature allows user to send a photo or video to their friends and families that will disappear once seen or viewed. That means if a user sends a image or video using this feature, they will be deleted straight after being opened and viewed once.

This feature will be useful for sending temporary information, like passwords, sensitive and private data etc, said the company.

3.Joinable calls

The Joinable calls feature was first announced in July. By using this feature users can join into a voice or video call even after the calls has begun.

This feature is just like the video meeting apps Google Meet and Zoom app, where people can join the start of a group video conversation can join at any time during the call. Prior to the launch of this app, if a user wanted to join a ongoing call then they had to hang up and restart the call.

With this new feature, you don’t have to hang up midway by adding a new person to the video call.

Have you tried any of these features yet? All of these are now available on the stable WhatsApp app on both Android and iOS. Other somewhat new features include updates to archived chats and multi-device support for WhatsApp Web.